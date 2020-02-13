AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 854,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $5,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $418.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.18. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

