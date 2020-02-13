Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 231 ($3.04).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 33,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £59,400 ($78,137.33). Also, insider Vanessa Dennett acquired 4,800 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £9,264 ($12,186.27). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,920 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,480.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

