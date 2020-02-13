Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Patrick Meier Purchases 6,310 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Patrick Meier acquired 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69).

APF traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 156.50 ($2.06). 180,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,589. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.78. The firm has a market cap of $281.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

APF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.