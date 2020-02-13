Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

