Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Anixter International worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXE. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $99.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

