Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,730,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 59,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $40,222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after buying an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $26,865,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 5,641,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 372.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

