Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report earnings of $3.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60. AON posted earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

NYSE AON opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day moving average of $199.87. AON has a 1 year low of $156.09 and a 1 year high of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

