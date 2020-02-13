Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 697,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APOG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 22,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,739. The company has a market cap of $886.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

