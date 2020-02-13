Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMEH stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 54,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $648.65 million, a PE ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.85.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 2,500 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 293,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,152. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

