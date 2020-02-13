Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appian stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.76. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,563.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $807,528. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

