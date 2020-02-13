Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,816. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.