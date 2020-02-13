Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC):

2/6/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/23/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Applied Genetic Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,797. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

