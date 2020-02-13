Applied Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.13. 10,400,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.