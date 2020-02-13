Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $5,090,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,739,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.