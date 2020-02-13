Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $83,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after buying an additional 650,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.18. 1,356,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

