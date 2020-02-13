Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $68.22. 7,553,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

