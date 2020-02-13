Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.