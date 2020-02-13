AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ATR opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.