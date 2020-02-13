Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Arconic worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

