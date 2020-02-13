Ardagh Group (ARD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

