Ardor Price Reaches $0.0725 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $72.44 million and $6.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010040 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.