Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Reaches $64,305.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 56.5% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $64,305.00 and $19.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046205 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,913,805 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

