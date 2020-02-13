argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.82.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on argenx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

ARGX stock opened at $160.20 on Thursday. argenx has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. AJO LP acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

