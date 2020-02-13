Ark Market Cap Reaches $34.42 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Ark has a market capitalization of $34.42 million and $3.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002834 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Cryptomate and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,433,736 coins and its circulating supply is 118,119,474 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Cryptomate, OKEx, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

