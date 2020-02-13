Arqma Price Up 6% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market cap of $23,437.00 and $389.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.02596951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.58 or 0.04647285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00790129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00898675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00116339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00699544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,620,182 coins and its circulating supply is 3,575,638 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

