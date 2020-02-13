Arrow Electronics, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. AJO LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 664,677 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $16,336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,920,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

