Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

A number of research firms have commented on ARW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders purchased 10,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,913 in the last ninety days.

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 286.20 ($3.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.76. Arrow Global Group has a 12 month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

