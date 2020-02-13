ArtByte (ABY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00793766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.