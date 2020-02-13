Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,202,000 after acquiring an additional 433,187 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

APAM stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 155,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.38%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.