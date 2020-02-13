ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

ASX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

