Asgard (ASG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded down 83.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Asgard has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. One Asgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a market cap of $129,116.00 and approximately $11,380.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.