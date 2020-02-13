Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $627.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $641.40 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $667.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

