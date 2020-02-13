Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/30/2020 – Aspen Aerogels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Aspen Aerogels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Aspen Aerogels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

1/28/2020 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Aspen Aerogels is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

12/23/2019 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 327,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Aspen Aerogels Inc alerts:

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.