Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

