AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

