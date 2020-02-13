ATBCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,955.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $82,189.00 and $59,955.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.58 or 0.04647285 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00755462 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017005 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

