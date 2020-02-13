ATC Coin (ATCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,067.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $4,067.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00786750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

