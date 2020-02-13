ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0341 on Major Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $114.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.