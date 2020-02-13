Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.94 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

