Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $135,500.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 358,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $696.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

