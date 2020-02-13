Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.19. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $99.77 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

