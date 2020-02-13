Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $7,763.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,159,281 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

