Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Atossa Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 32,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Atossa Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

