AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,801 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $187,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 818.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 501,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 23,301,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,479,418. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

