AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408,285 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $85,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 73,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 173,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,301,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,479,418. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

