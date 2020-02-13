Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of AUBN remained flat at $$57.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.43. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

