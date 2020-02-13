Augur (REP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.26 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Augur has a market cap of $189.15 million and $35.26 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for $17.20 or 0.00167666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, CoinTiger and Poloniex. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, GOPAX, Liqui, Koinex, Bittrex, Binance, Mercatox, ABCC, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, AirSwap, BitBay, Zebpay, Crex24, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Kraken, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

