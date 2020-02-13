Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$13.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

