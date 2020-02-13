Aurora Trading 20.3% Higher This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Aurora has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $3.95 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. During the last week, Aurora has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.44 or 0.06143403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00057804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00120784 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

