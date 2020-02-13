Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.11. 1,909,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,610. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.07 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

